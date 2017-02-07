× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm and windy today, snowflakes ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

From 70s to snowflakes… Warm and windy will be the story for today. Highs will warm to near 70 today, 20 degrees above normal and close to daily high temperature records for today. Expect SW winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with a slim chance for a shower. Cloud cover will increase tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs will return to near 70 on Wednesday with a mix of clouds during the day and a chance for showers, mainly for the late afternoon and evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible as a cold front builds in. It will still be a bit breezy but not as strong or gusty as today.

Thursday will be a very interesting day for us. We will start with temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s, clouds, and scattered rain showers. Temperatures will fall through the day and we could see snowflakes mix in as colder air follows the front. As of now, little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Warm, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers (50%), Warm. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 7th

1936 Winter Storm: 12.6″ Richmond

1997 Winter Storm: 2-3″ snow East Central Virginia, 4-5″ snow Central Virginia

