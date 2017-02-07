TSA stops Norfolk traveler with paintball gun in carry-on

The Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers of some items that are prohibited from passing through airport security in your carry-on luggage.

One traveler was stopped at Norfolk International Airport over the weekend with a paintball gun in their carry-on luggage. TSA officials detected the gun as the traveler passed through the security checkpoint.

Paintball guns and other compressed air guns, as well as replicas of firearms are allowed on planes but they must be properly packed in your checked luggage.

Compressed air guns may be carried in your checked baggage without the air cylinder attached.

Firearms carried as checked baggage must be unloaded, packed in a locked hard-sided container, and declared to the airline at check-in.

Firearm parts, including magazines, clips, bolts and firing pins, are prohibited in carry-on, but may be transported in checked baggage.

While attempting to pass a real firearm through airport security checkpoints may subject you to possible criminal charges, the same does not apply for replicas or compressed air guns.

The Norfolk traveler was not cited since no law was broken.