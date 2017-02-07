Taking Action Against Crime: Virginia Beach police looking for Dustin Bell

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need your help to find a man wanted on a number of charges.

They are looking for Dustin Avery Bell, 25.

He is wanted for four counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and two counts of grand larceny.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: VBTIP to 274637 along with your tip

Submit online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.