NEW ORLEANS – Multiple tornadoes have been reported around New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

A tornado that touched down in New Orleans East around 11:30 a.m. caused major damage, according to WGNO.

NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility, located in New Orleans East, is one of many buildings with serious damage.

Tornadoes were also reported in Madisonville, Killian and Donaldsonville.