Man sentenced to 14 years for hotel robbery, abduction

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – A man was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Tuesday for a hotel robbery.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said 29-year-old Marcus J. Bowers was sentenced for two counts of Abduction, two counts of Robbery, three counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Wearing a Mask.

Bowers pleaded guilty on October 26, 2016.

Evidence showed on January 11, 2015 Bowers was seen on security footage entering the Holiday inn on Greenwich Road in a mask, all black attire, and red and white Air Jordan tennis shoes.

Bowers ordered the clerk at the time into the back office at gunpoint and then told the clerk and an accountant that they were being robbed.

Bowers forced both women to the front counter and demanded money where he got $400 before ordering the women to the back office again at gunpoint.

The report said Bowers appeared to be familiar with the layout of the office as he ordered the clerk toward the safe.

The woman said she could not open the safe and Bowers forced her under a desk and said to stay there or he would shoot her.

When the employees thought Bowers was gone they called the police.

The accountant recognized Bowers’ voice because he was a previous employee who had recently quit.

A few days later, police executed a search warrant at Bowers’ residence and arrested him. Police found a bag of clothing and Nike Air Jordan tennis shoes that appeared to be the same clothing Bowers wore during the robbery. Specifically, they found a black hooded sweatshirt with a distinct tag that was seen on the surveillance footage.

Bowers has prior convictions for Involuntary Manslaughter, Possession of Marijuana, Open Container, DWI, and a numerous traffic offenses.