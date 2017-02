Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Malia Bailey is a 3 time racquetball world champion, a former professional player and member of the U.S. National Racquetball Team, and a former coach of the U.S. National Racquetball Team.

After her pro career, she continued to compete and win in a variety of age divisions, including during a time when she was battling breast cancer.

We talk with this inspirational competitor and her daughter who is continuing her legacy on the court.