Williamsburg Police identify person of interest in aggravated assault investigation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Police need your help identifying a person of interest in an aggravated assault investigation.

On February 3 around 1:25 a.m., a citizen informed a Williamsburg Police officer on patrol in the 700 block of Scotland Street of an injured man standing outside of the Green Leaf. The citizen told the officer that the man had a significant amount of blood coming out of his mouth, and it looked like the man had been in a fight.

The officer found the victim in front of the Green Leaf. The victim told the officer that he had been assaulted earlier at the Brickhouse Tavern as he was leaving.

Medics took the victim to Riverside Doctor’s Hospital, where he was treated and released for his injuries.

The officer was able to identify a person of interest from the business’s video.

The Williamsburg Police Department needs your help identifying the person. If you have any information on this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.