Va. Beach man sentenced for forcing child to produce porn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison on Monday for his involvement with production of child porn.

43-year-old Robert Lee Petty was also sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release to be completed upon his release from prison.

Petty pleaded guilty on Sept. 1, 2016.

According to court documents, Petty forced a child to produce child pornography for him to view for five years, beginning when the child was 11 years old.

Several of the videos depicted Petty in the room when the production was taking place.

“Production of child pornography is one of the most offensive and serious crimes in the entire criminal code,” said Dana J. Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“While these crimes can be very difficult to talk about, we must continue to bring awareness to these prosecutions with the goal of protecting our children from sexual predators by deterring others from committing similar crimes.”