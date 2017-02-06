× NSU student shot by BB gun on campus

Norfolk – Norfolk State University Police are investigating after a female student was shot on campus Sunday night.

According to students, an alert recording was sent around 9:30 p.m. According to the message, a female student was shot by a BB gun around 8:10 p.m. The message says the shots were reported to have come from the Charles Smith Residence Hall. Students tell News 3 the dorm is where most athletes live.

Stanley Donaldson with NSU confirmed on Monday that a student was shot by a BB gun over the weekend. Donaldson says the student did not require medical attention. The spokesperson would not say whether or not police have any suspect information or anyone custody, but did say police are still investigating the incident.

News 3 obtained a copy of the alert from a former NSU student. The alert said the following: “This is an NSU alert. On February 5th 2017 at approximately 8:10 p.m. a female student was shot with a BB gun on campus. The shots were reported to have come from Charles Smith Residence. If anyone has any information in regards to the suspect with the BB gun please contact Norfolk State University Police Department at 757-823-9000.”

Donaldson says no firearms are allowed on Norfolk State University’s campus. Norfolk Police are not involved in the investigation.