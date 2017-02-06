Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for killing woman at Virginia Beach house party

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 24-year-old man convicted of killing a woman at a party in Virginia Beach in April 2015 was sentenced Monday to serve eight years in prison.

Michael Frederick Hines was found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter after a four-day trial in August 2016.

Court records show the victim, 20-year-old Crystal Stevenson, got into an argument with Hines while they were at a house party on Gallery Avenue. Hines and Stevenson argued in the street and Stevenson punched Hines. That’s when Hines pulled a gun from his pocket and fired one shot at Stevenson before fleeing the area. Stevenson died a short time later.

Hines and Stevenson were not known to each other before that night, but their two groups of friends met and began to talk earlier in the evening and eventually all ended up at the party.

Hines was eventually arrested after surveillance images showing him at a local 7-Eleven before the shooting were released to the media. Hines’ father recognized his son and brought him to police.

Hines denied involvement in the shooting but after speaking with his father, Hines admitted his involvement and stated, “The truth won’t help me now.”

Hines has prior convictions for Robbery and Use of a Firearm in Chesapeake. These Virginia Beach charges resulted in a violation of the terms of his probation in Chesapeake. He recently received a seven (7) year sentence in Chesapeake for Violation of Probation.

An eight year sentence was fixed by the jury and formally imposed on Monday. An additional five year sentence was added for the charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

