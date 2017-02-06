× Man airlifted to hospital after Sunday night stabbing in Suffolk

Suffolk, Va – A man was airlifted to the hospital after being stabbed outside a home in the Woodland neighborhood off Nansemond Parkway Sunday night, according to police.

Police say emergency dispatchers received a call shortly after 11:30p.m. regarding a disturbance on Coral Court.

Officers arrived to find the man outside the home with multiple stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by medics and then airlifted by Nightingale to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say two suspects were located at the home and both are known to the victim.

The stabbing remains under investigation.