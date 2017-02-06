Krispy Kreme to re-open Virginia Beach store on Feb. 10 with promo to help homeless veterans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will celebrate the grand re-opening of their Virginia Beach store at 4901 Virginia Beach Boulevard on February 10!

Plus, the shop will make a donation to Vetshouse if 1,000 guests make a purchase at the shop between February 10 and February 12!

Vetshouse supports homeless veterans living in the Virginia Beach area.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Vetshouse, an organization that serves veterans in our shop’s community” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “We are honored to be part of such a close-knit community, and we look forward to supporting Vetshouse on our grand re-opening weekend.”

The first 250 guests at the shop on Feb. 10 will receive a free mug. The shop will donate to Vetshouse if 1000 guests attend the re-opening between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12. The shop has been closed since December for renovations.