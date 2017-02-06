Charges pending after Hampton apartment fire

HAMPTON, Va. – Charges are pending in the investigation of an apartment fire in the 200 block of Marcella Road.

On February 6 at 5:40 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire. When they arrived, they reported heavy smoke coming from the eves of a two-story apartment.

Everyone in the apartment was able to escape safely. Other apartments were evacuated by firefighters.

The fire was contained and extinguished in approximately 15 minutes.

The apartment sustained moderate fire, smoke and water damage throughout the home.

The fire is still under investigation. One man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Charges are pending once the suspect is released from the hospital.