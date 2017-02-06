Buying Krispy Kreme’s new coffee will get you a free doughnut

Krispy Kreme announced their new freshly brewed coffees on Monday.

The new brews are designed to compliment the Original Glazed doughnut.

One of the brews is smooth and subtle and the other is rich and bold. Both are made from 100% Arabica beans, Krispy Kreme said.

From February 6 – 28 customers who buy any size of the new coffee will get a free glazed doughnut.

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-madeOriginal Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”