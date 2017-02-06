$100K in scholarship funds available to Virginia college students

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Virginia college students have an opportunity to get scholarship money through the 2017 Virginia Future Leaders Scholarship Program.

Cox Communications and the Virginia Cable Telecommunications Association have teamed up to provide $100,000 to Virginia students.

The companies are partnering with the Donald A. Perry Foundation and will award the money to Virginia students attending in-state colleges and universities.

The scholarship program is a one-time award and is open to Virginia residents attending undergraduate two or four year programs at Virginia higher learning institutions for the 2017-18 academic year.

Click here to apply for the program or call 804-780-1776.

The deadline to apply is April 24, 2017.