Virginia State Police issue senior alert for missing Staunton woman

STAUNTON, Va. – Virginia State Police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 82-year-old woman.

Police issued a senior alert for Barbara A. Morisson on Saturday, February 4 at 11:20 p.m.

According to police, Morrison suffers from a cognitive impairment and her disappearance causes a threat to her health and safety.

Police describe Morrison as a white female around 5’2″ and 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on February 4 at 508 Ellendin Avenue in Staunton, wearing a red shirt, dark pants and black jacket. She was carrying a black purse.

Morrison drove away in a silver 2009 Nissan Sentra sedan with the Virginia license plate YDP-5608. Police are unsure of the direction she left, but say she is from the Alexandria area and has previously been located in Elkton, Virginia.

If you know the whereabouts of Barbara Morrison, contact the Staunton Police Department at 1-540-332-3842.