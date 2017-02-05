Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Breezy with highs in the 50s
The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a chance of light rain, then gradual clearing.
After a slight chance of rain, skies will gradually clear throughout the day. Temperatures will warm to the lower 50s.It will be a bit on the breezy side.
Expect 50s heading into Monday. We’ll be warming to near 70 for Tuesday and Wednesday. Back to the 40s for the end of the work week.
Sunday: A chance for light rain or sleet early…then gradual clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: SW 10-15, with some higher gusts.
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
April Loveland
First Warning Meteorologist
WTKR-TV News 3
For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:
Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/
Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland
Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.