Robotics teams compete at Norfolk State University

NORFOLK, Va. - More than 600 students attended the FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Competition at Norfolk State University Saturday.

Students from both middle and high school competed in Saturday's quarterfinals.

The 50 teams used problem solving skills, creative thinking and team work to score points.

It's the last of five robotics competitions held throughout Virginia.

The winners will advance to the state level competition on February 25 and 26.

“This is a program that promotes STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] careers, and student interest in pursuit of advance academic degrees across several technical and liberal arts disciplines,” event coordinator Dr. Patricia Mead said. “This event is strongly aligned with our mission to provide opportunities for advanced education, to support the development of a diverse science and technology workforce, and to be a positive player in the Hampton Roads community.”