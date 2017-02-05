First Warning Forecast: Milder air continues to move in
The First Warning Storm Team is tracking much milder temperatures.
Mostly clear skies tonight with winds diminishing. Lows in the upper 30s. Heading into Monday, expect lots of sunshine as high pressure builds over the region. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, with a few communities reaching the 60 degree mark. A warm front will lift north of the area on Monday night into Tuesday. Expect clouds to increase overnight with lows in the 40s. Rain chances increase for Tuesday, but temperatures will be warming up to the mid to upper 60s to 70 in some areas. A few breaks of sunshine possible. Rain chances continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a cold front approaches from the west. Another warm day with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. A low pressure system will develop near the coast Wednesday night into Thursday with rain chances. We could even see a bit of a wintry mix on Thursday. High pressure builds in Thursday night into Friday with much colder temperatures. Another warming trend with dry conditions heading into the weekend.
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s, a few of us could reach 60. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Monday night: A slight chance for a shower, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
April Loveland
First Warning Meteorologist
WTKR-TV News 3
