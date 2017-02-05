× First Warning Forecast: Milder air continues to move in

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking much milder temperatures.

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s, a few of us could reach 60. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday night: A slight chance for a shower, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

