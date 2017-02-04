Who are you: New in-home DNA testing unlocks family secrets

NORFOLK, Va. – We all come from somewhere in this great big world. But, how many of us really know just where that “somewhere” is?

For my mother’s side of the family, it’s Italy and France. Growing up, there was always great cooking in our home. And that Italian temper, as my grandma would call it, was fierce!

But, that’s just half of my story.

I’ve never known my father’s side of the family. Where were they from? What about their past makes me the man I am? Could they account for my blue eyes and fair skin?

Enter companies like 23andMe, which offer in-home DNA testing. With just a few clicks and a few weeks of waiting, parts of your past can be unlocked.

“Our testing is able to reveal things about your history that maybe your immediate family members don’t know about. It’s really the next best thing to talking to your great great great grandfather. And that’s where a lot of the surprises come in.”, says 23andMe’s Andy Kill.

Services like this one can do more than satisfy curiosity about your past. They also provide a glimpse into your future.

“The enhanced report looks at everything from your sleep patterns to whether your DNA carries certain traits for genetic disorders or diseases, even how caffeine impacts your DNA.”, Kill adds.

That sometimes includes vital health information some families with adopted children may not normally have access to.

