TCC to host law enforcement, public service hiring event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tidewater Community College will host a Law Enforcement and Public Service Career Fair and Hiring Event on February 9.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the first floor of the Joint-Use Library on TCC’s Virginia Beach Campus.

It is free and open to the public.

The following organizations are scheduled to attend the career fair:

Chesapeake Police Department

Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue

Norfolk Fire-Rescue

Portsmouth Police Department

Top Guard Security

S. Customs and Border Protection

Virginia Beach Emergency Communications and Citizen Services

Virginia Beach Fire Department

Virginia Beach Police Department

Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office

Attendees should wear appropriate interview attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.

RSVP is required by registering through TCC’s Career Success Network.

For more information, call 757-822-7228.