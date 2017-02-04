× Newport News Police investigating stabbing incident at an adult home

Newport News, Va. — An employee at the Hilton Adult Home was stabbed Saturday evening just before 7 P.M.

This happened in the 300 block of Main Street.

Officers tell News Three the victim was stabbed several times by her boyfriend.

The employee is a 34-year-old woman from Newport News, she’s expected to be okay.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene in a van.

If you know anything that can help officers please call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.