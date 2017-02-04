Man charged for assault with deadly weapon after Moyock stabbing

MOYOCK, N.C. – Timothy Goudy, 34, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

On Tuesday, January 31 at approximately 6 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block Randolf Road for a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found the victim, a 44-year-old man, suffering from lacerations from a knife.

The victim was taken to Chesapeake General Hospital for treatment. He is expected to be okay.

Goudy, who was still on scene, was taken into custody after the incident.

He currently remains in the Currituck County Detention Center and was placed on a $30,000 bond.