× First Warning Forecast: Some light rain and sleet possible early Sunday

Sunday: A chance for light rain or sleet early…then gradual clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: SW 10-15, with some higher gusts.

Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.