First Warning Forecast: Some light rain and sleet possible early Sunday
The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a chance for some light rain and sleet.
High pressure will move offshore tonight. Temperatures will drop quickly under mostly clear skies. We will reach our lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s early in the night. Temperatures begin to warm by the morning. Lows pressure will develop along the coast tomorrow. We could see a little bit of rain with some sleet mixed in by daybreak, especially for northeast North Carolina, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. There is very dry air in place, so a lot of this precipitation may not even reach the ground, but keeping the chance in there. Skies will clear throughout the day. Temperatures will warm to the lower 50s.
Expect 50s heading into Monday. We’ll be warming to near 70 for Tuesday and Wednesday. Back to the 40s for the end of the work week.
Sunday: A chance for light rain or sleet early…then gradual clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: SW 10-15, with some higher gusts.
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
April Loveland
First Warning Meteorologist
WTKR-TV News 3
