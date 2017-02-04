Elderly man burned in Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. – An elderly man was injured in a fire that happened Saturday morning.

Units were sent to the 2300 block of Arkansas Avenue for a reported burn patient just after 8 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found an elderly man in severe respiratory distress with burns to his upper body.

According to fire officials, the man’s clothing and sofa were extinguished by bystanders using a portable fire extinguisher before crews arrived.

Medics were called to the scene to continue life-saving emergency medical care. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

The origin and cause of fire remain under investigation.

Other people in the home were unharmed.