What to do with your Super Bowl leftovers

In just a few days, many of us will be chowing down on chips, wings and other snacks.

The food is a major part of any Super Bowl party!

If you end up with leftovers, they can make great meals and snacks over the next couple days.

There are some important things you need to keep in mind, though, so you don’t end up getting sick.

Patient First has these guidelines:

refrigerate leftovers within two hours, otherwise toss the food out

divide large amounts of hot food into smaller portions so they cool quickly

refrigerate leftovers in airtight containers

freeze leftovers that will not be eaten within four days