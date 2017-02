VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a person who robbed a Verizon store near the intersection of Holland Road and S. Rosemont Road on Friday afternoon.

Police say calls reporting the robbery came in at 1:54 p.m.

The suspect was armed but no one was injured, police say.

Police are currently canvassing the area looking for the suspect.

