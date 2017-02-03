Is “Easley” street on road to Hall of Fame?

HOUSTON, Texas – Before “Super Sunday” here in Houston, it’s “Selection Saturday”.

Tomorrow, we’ll know who is elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2017. Among the finalists: Chesapeake native Kenny Easley.

Although he played in just 89 games over the course of only seven seasons, Easley is regarded by many as one of the best defensive backs in football history. The Oscar Smith High School alumnus was voted to the Pro Bowl five of his seven seasons.

Last summer, Easley was selected as the lone Senior Finalist for this year’s Hall of Fame election class. Every senior nominee since 1998 except one has been voted in to the Hall of Fame.

“I’m not nervous at all,” Easley told News 3 on the eve of Selection Saturday. “My pastor has always told me that there’s a season for everything. I’m cautious and optimistic. I’m hopeful that after a new look at my career, it will come up aces tomorrow.”

After voting takes place in the late morning/early afternoon, the class of 2017 will be announced Saturday night at the NFL Honors show.

News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler spoke with three members of the 48-person Hall of Fame selection committee about Easley’s chances of election. Each voting member echoed the same sentiment: they’d be very surprised, even shocked, if the committee votes against the lone finalist presented by a very well-respected Senior Committee.