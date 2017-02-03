HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Our friends from Incredible Edibles Bakery (www.incredibleediblesbakery.com) bring their award winning carrot cake on the show to teach us how to make a fun cocktail out of it. Tasty!
How to make an adult beverage out of a cupcake for National Carrot Cake Day on Coast Live
-
Award-winning food and weekend fun from Coastal Virginia Magazine on Coast Live
-
We are making cheese and getting homesteading tips on Coast Live
-
Taking the test from the host of Idiotest on Coast Live
-
Getting crafty with burlap and a glue gun on Coast Live
-
The latest innovations and trends for the heart of your home on Coast Live
-
-
How to have Farm Fresh chefs cook for you on Coast Live
-
Making a Holiday Honeycrisp Salad on Coast Live
-
How to use live video to buy a house on Coast Live
-
We’re painting and sipping and you can too on Coast Live
-
We learn how to make scented candles on Coast Live
-
-
Taking care of your K9’s canines on Coast Live
-
Making Red, White & Blue Salad for Veterans Day on Coast Live
-
Expert advice for coping with canine bad behavior on Coast Live