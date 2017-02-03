Heart-healthy snacks for game day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - To celebrate the American Heart Association's National Wear Red Day, the News 3 This Morning crew is chowing down on some heart-healthy snacks for the big game.

Chef Dedra Blount, a volunteer with the Hampton Roads branch of the American Heart Association, often shares tasty, low-sodium recipes at AHA events.

According to the American Heart Association, one in three women die from heart disease and stroke every year. However, the AHA says 80 percent of those deaths are preventable with a healthy diet and exercise. The AHA recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day, far less than the average 3,400 milligrams most Americans consume each day.

Blount shared these recipes to keep the taste in game day without all the salt and sugar.

Tailgate Chili