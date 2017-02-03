× First Warning Forecast: The snowflakes move out and the cold weather settles in

The snowflakes move out and the cold weather settles in….Some folks were lucky enough to see a few snowflakes today. But we’re tracking drier weather for most of us this afternoon and evening, along with some cold weather. But that cold won’t last long.

As we move through our Friday afternoon, any lingering snow flurries or light rain showers will move out. We’ll see a good deal of clouds before they start to diminish by this evening and tonight. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. It’s going to be cold, with low temperatures in the mid and upper 20s.

On Saturday, high pressure builds over the area, giving way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will likely struggle to get out of the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.

Clouds will build back in by Sunday. A couple of showers are possible, but overall, our forecast models have been trending drier for Sunday. Highs will be in the low 50s. By next week, our high temperatures will continue to warm into the 60s.

This Afternoon: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Snow Showers (30-40%). Cold. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE/N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Clear. Cold and Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny and Cold. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

