First Warning Forecast: Saturday morning wind chills in the teens
The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a very cold night on tap!
We’ll start to see clouds decrease as we head through tonight as high pressure begins to build over the region. Winds will pick up a bit overnight, making temperatures feel much colder. Lows tonight in the mid 20s. Some areas will feel like the teens by Saturday morning.
Skies will continue to clear heading into Saturday. If you’re heading out to the Polar Plunge, it’s going to be a cold one! Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.
More clouds for Sunday with a chance for rain and a few snowflakes. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the low 50s. Sunshine to start the workweek, with highs in the mid 50s. We could see highs near 70 on Tuesday!
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Cold and Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
April Loveland
First Warning Meteorologist
WTKR-TV News 3
