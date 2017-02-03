Driver suffers life threatening injuries after hitting tree in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating a single vehicle crash on Friday night.

Officers located a Ford pickup truck that hit a tree in the area of Indian River Road and Oaklette Ave., around 8 p.m.

Only one vehicle was involved in the incident and police say the male driver has life threatening injuries.

There was also a female passenger who is suffering serious injuries, police said.

Both people in the vehicle were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.