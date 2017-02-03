× Bill keeping police names private passes house subcommittee

NORFOLK, VA. – A bill that would protect the identity of an officer involved in a police shooting passed a subcommittee yesterday.

House Bill 2043 would make it illegal to release the names of a law-enforcement officer until an investigation is completed or six months have passed.

Sponsored by Del. Jackson Miller, the bill cleared a House subcommittee 5-1.

It will now go before the House General Laws Committee.

