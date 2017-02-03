News 3 This Morning is giving away $300 Visa gift cards! Join us each morning Feb. 6 – Feb. 10 starting at 5 a.m. for a chance to be one of five lucky winners! Watch for the keyword and then come back here to enter it in the entry form below.
3 from 3: Enter to win $300 from News 3!
-
How to enter the “Big Game Plan” TV giveaway
-
Norfolk restaurants offering tasty deals for annual restaurant week
-
People Taking Action: 9-year-old uses snow-blower to take action for neighbors
-
People Taking Action: Local step coach teaches more than fancy dance moves
-
People Taking Action: Local woman works night and day to reunite lost pets with owners!
-
-
Virginia Beach flood victim stunned by generosity of News 3 viewers!
-
People Taking Action: Virginia Beach family dazzles community and helps folks in need year after year!
-
People Taking Action: Chesapeake supervisor helps fellow veteran flooded from home
-
First Warning Traffic – Midtown Tunnel closed this weekend
-
News 3 is getting you ready for the big game!
-
-
DHS clarifies limits on travel for those from restricted countries
-
People Taking Action winner easily earns her nick-name “Sunny”
-
Consumer Reports: Group gifting made easy