13-year-old boy reported missing in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Elizabeth City Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday morning.

Jerron Natori Hinton was last seen at 7 a.m. Friday morning at his home on Ray Street.

He is 5’7″ tall, around 151 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Polo jacket with a red Polo logo, and gold and white Nike Jordan shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding Jerron Hinton please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252)335-4321