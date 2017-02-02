Works from four local artists chosen for billboards in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – Four new art billboards have been installed in Norfolk as part of the City of Norfolk’s Public Art Program.

The City worked with ArtPop and Adams Outdoor Advertising to select works from four local artists to display on billboards throughout the region during 2017. A total of 43 artists submitted original work for review.

The selected art pieces are:

An oil painting, Cape Buffalo in the Rift Valley by Robert Gustine is installed at 1703 N Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake.

A digital photograph, American Glitch: Neo Regionalism – suburb – Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel #3 by Alan Skees at 2915 Monticello Ave., Norfolk

Xpressionizm, a mixed media painting by Scot Turner is at 700 Martin Luther King Highway, Portsmouth

Stasia Charalambous, a photograph by Gregg Morgan is installed at 5334 Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk.

Scot Turner of Newport News says, “it’s exciting to see my work reproduced in such a gigantic scale. I’m really thankful to the City of Norfolk, ArtPop, and Adams Outdoor Advertising for this opportunity.”