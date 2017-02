Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Trucking can be a great career option if you have the training and the drive to get ahead. We talk with Travis Menefee of ATCO Hauling about what it takes to make it behind the wheel.

ATCO Hauling in Chesapeake offers professional hauling services for construction companies, independent contractors, landscapers, and anyone needing material hauled from one place to another.

