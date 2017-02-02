Virginia Beach student robbed at gunpoint while walking to school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after a high school student was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday.

The high school student was reportedly walking to school when a unknown suspect approached him/her.

The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money then ran off and was last seen heading towards Beaufain Blvd., in the Charlestown Lakes neighborhood.

The student was not injured in the incident.

The suspect has been described as a light skinned black male, 5’8-5’10, wearing jeans and black shoes.

If you were in the area this morning and saw anything suspicious, or have any information that may help police call the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.