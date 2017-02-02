× Virginia Beach Police need help finding Johnathan Spencer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need your help to find a wanted suspect.

They’re looking for Johnathan LaPaul Spencer, 37.

He is wanted for grand larceny and obtaining money by false pretenses.

He is homeless and police believe he may be in the Ocean Front area.

If you know where he is, there are three ways you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: VBTIP to 274637 along with your information

Submit online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.