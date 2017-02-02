× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Cold air and a few snowflakes

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much colder and snowflakes… A cold front continues to slide to our south, allowing colder air to filter in. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with light winds generally from the north. Highs will reach the mid 50s, cooler than yesterday but still above normal for this time of year.

Clouds will build back in tonight with overnight lows falling to near freezing. Highs tomorrow will only reach the low 40s. We will see scattered showers on Friday as moisture moves along the stalled front to our south. A few snowflakes could mix in but little to no accumulation is expected. The best chances for rain/snow will be in NC with a lower chance in VA.

Skies will clear for Saturday but it will still be cold with highs near 40. We are also keeping an eye on Sunday. Rain showers are possible during the day but a few snowflakes could mix in for Sunday morning. Again, little to no accumulation is expected.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE/NW 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Rain/Snow Showers (30%), Colder. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 2nd

1996 Winter Storm: Heavy snow interior Virginia, Heavy rains & high winds along coast

