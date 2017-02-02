Norfolk State signs 23 recruits for largest class under Latrell Scott

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State head football coach Latrell Scott unveiled his 2017 football recruiting class on Wednesday, a group of 20 high school signees and three mid-year additions who comprise his largest class to date at NSU.

“Our staff did a tremendous job assembling a class that addresses every need we have,” Scott said. “This is the biggest class we’ve had here and it will give us the ability to add competition and depth at every position on our team.

“I feel we’ve been consistent in our approach. The Hampton Roads and Richmond areas are our home base and we added some excellent recruits from those regions. But we did have the ability to go into Northern Virginia, Maryland and Georgia to add some high-quality players.”

Of the 20 recruits who signed national letters of intent on Wednesday, 15 are from either the Richmond or Hampton Roads regions. Seventeen are from the state of Virginia, two are from Georgia and one is from Maryland. Wednesday’s signees include four offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three defensive linemen, three running backs, three linebackers, one quarterback, one receiver, one kicker/punter and one multi-position athlete.

Wednesday’s new additions bring Scott’s current recruiting class to 23. Already enrolled for the spring semester at NSU are junior college linebacker Michael Kwegyir-Attah (Haverhill, Mass./Monroe College), prep school quarterback Tripp Harrington (Wendell, N.C./Fork Union Military Academy) and prep defensive back Dy-Shawn Simpkins Jr. (Paramus, N.J./Jireh Prep).

2017 Norfolk State Football Recruits

Name Hometown Previous School Pos. Ht. Wt. Nick Ackies Richmond, Va. Freeman HS DL 6-2 295 Stuart Anderson Jr. Mathews, Va. Mathews HS ATH 6-2 195 Anton Ashby Jr. Norfolk, Va. Norview HS DB 6-2 180 Marvin Beander Jr. Gaithersburg, Md. Quince Orchard HS RB 5-10 175 Tavien Blackwell Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS DL 6-1 305 Juwan Carter Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS QB 6-0 170 Charell Coley Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS DB 5-10 185 DeShaan Dixon Chesapeake, Va. Western Branch HS DL 6-5 225 Johnathan Gregory Hampton, Va. Phoebus HS DB 6-3 190 Marquis Hall Woodbridge, Va. Potomac Senior HS LB 6-2 205 Tripp Harrington* Wendell, N.C. Fork Union Military Academy QB 6-1 175 Matt Hodges Richmond, Va. Bishop Sullivan Catholic LB 6-0 215 C.J. Jones Richmond, Va. Varina HS RB 5-11 180 Kyree Jones Atlanta, Ga. McEachern HS OL 6-5 285 Brandon Kemp Powder Springs, Ga. Grady HS OL 6-4 330 Michael Kwegyir-Attah* Haverhill, Mass. Monroe College (N.Y.) LB 6-0 235 Shedrick McCall III Richmond, Va. L.C. Bird HS RB 6-2 235 Josh Nardone Virginia Beach, Va. First Colonial HS K 5-11 175 Jalen Powell Hampton, Va. Hampton HS OL 6-3 285 Justin Redd Hampton, Va. Hampton HS OL 6-5 320 Rashard Russell Jr. Norfolk, Va. Lake Taylor HS DB 6-0 175 Dy-Shawn Simpkins Jr.* Paramus, N.J. Jireh Prep (N.C.) DB 6-1 175 Isaiah Winstead Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS WR 6-3 205

* Denotes spring semester enrollee