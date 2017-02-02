Norfolk State signs 23 recruits for largest class under Latrell Scott

Norfolk State football practice

Norfolk State football practice

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State head football coach Latrell Scott unveiled his 2017 football recruiting class on Wednesday, a group of 20 high school signees and three mid-year additions who comprise his largest class to date at NSU.

“Our staff did a tremendous job assembling a class that addresses every need we have,” Scott said. “This is the biggest class we’ve had here and it will give us the ability to add competition and depth at every position on our team.

“I feel we’ve been consistent in our approach. The Hampton Roads and Richmond areas are our home base and we added some excellent recruits from those regions. But we did have the ability to go into Northern Virginia, Maryland and Georgia to add some high-quality players.”

Of the 20 recruits who signed national letters of intent on Wednesday, 15 are from either the Richmond or Hampton Roads regions. Seventeen are from the state of Virginia, two are from Georgia and one is from Maryland. Wednesday’s signees include four offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three defensive linemen, three running backs, three linebackers, one quarterback, one receiver, one kicker/punter and one multi-position athlete.

Wednesday’s new additions bring Scott’s current recruiting class to 23. Already enrolled for the spring semester at NSU are junior college linebacker Michael Kwegyir-Attah (Haverhill, Mass./Monroe College), prep school quarterback Tripp Harrington (Wendell, N.C./Fork Union Military Academy) and prep defensive back Dy-Shawn Simpkins Jr. (Paramus, N.J./Jireh Prep).

2017 Norfolk State Football Recruits

Name Hometown Previous School Pos. Ht. Wt.
Nick Ackies Richmond, Va. Freeman HS DL 6-2 295
Stuart Anderson Jr. Mathews, Va. Mathews HS ATH 6-2 195
Anton Ashby Jr. Norfolk, Va. Norview HS DB 6-2 180
Marvin Beander Jr. Gaithersburg, Md. Quince Orchard HS RB 5-10 175
Tavien Blackwell Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS DL 6-1 305
Juwan Carter Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS QB 6-0 170
Charell Coley Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS DB 5-10 185
DeShaan Dixon Chesapeake, Va. Western Branch HS DL 6-5 225
Johnathan Gregory Hampton, Va. Phoebus HS DB 6-3 190
Marquis Hall Woodbridge, Va. Potomac Senior HS LB 6-2 205
Tripp Harrington* Wendell, N.C. Fork Union Military Academy QB 6-1 175
Matt Hodges Richmond, Va. Bishop Sullivan Catholic LB 6-0 215
C.J. Jones Richmond, Va. Varina HS RB 5-11 180
Kyree Jones Atlanta, Ga. McEachern HS OL 6-5 285
Brandon Kemp Powder Springs, Ga. Grady HS OL 6-4 330
Michael Kwegyir-Attah* Haverhill, Mass. Monroe College (N.Y.) LB 6-0 235
Shedrick McCall III Richmond, Va. L.C. Bird HS RB 6-2 235
Josh Nardone Virginia Beach, Va. First Colonial HS K 5-11 175
Jalen Powell Hampton, Va. Hampton HS OL 6-3 285
Justin Redd Hampton, Va. Hampton HS OL 6-5 320
Rashard Russell Jr. Norfolk, Va. Lake Taylor HS DB 6-0 175
Dy-Shawn Simpkins Jr.* Paramus, N.J. Jireh Prep (N.C.) DB 6-1 175
Isaiah Winstead Richmond, Va. Highland Springs HS WR 6-3 205

* Denotes spring semester enrollee