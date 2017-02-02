Norfolk State signs 23 recruits for largest class under Latrell Scott

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State head football coach Latrell Scott unveiled his 2017 football recruiting class on Wednesday, a group of 20 high school signees and three mid-year additions who comprise his largest class to date at NSU.
“Our staff did a tremendous job assembling a class that addresses every need we have,” Scott said. “This is the biggest class we’ve had here and it will give us the ability to add competition and depth at every position on our team.
“I feel we’ve been consistent in our approach. The Hampton Roads and Richmond areas are our home base and we added some excellent recruits from those regions. But we did have the ability to go into Northern Virginia, Maryland and Georgia to add some high-quality players.”
Of the 20 recruits who signed national letters of intent on Wednesday, 15 are from either the Richmond or Hampton Roads regions. Seventeen are from the state of Virginia, two are from Georgia and one is from Maryland. Wednesday’s signees include four offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three defensive linemen, three running backs, three linebackers, one quarterback, one receiver, one kicker/punter and one multi-position athlete.
Wednesday’s new additions bring Scott’s current recruiting class to 23. Already enrolled for the spring semester at NSU are junior college linebacker Michael Kwegyir-Attah (Haverhill, Mass./Monroe College), prep school quarterback Tripp Harrington (Wendell, N.C./Fork Union Military Academy) and prep defensive back Dy-Shawn Simpkins Jr. (Paramus, N.J./Jireh Prep).
2017 Norfolk State Football Recruits
|Name
|Hometown
|Previous School
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Nick Ackies
|Richmond, Va.
|Freeman HS
|DL
|6-2
|295
|Stuart Anderson Jr.
|Mathews, Va.
|Mathews HS
|ATH
|6-2
|195
|Anton Ashby Jr.
|Norfolk, Va.
|Norview HS
|DB
|6-2
|180
|Marvin Beander Jr.
|Gaithersburg, Md.
|Quince Orchard HS
|RB
|5-10
|175
|Tavien Blackwell
|Richmond, Va.
|Highland Springs HS
|DL
|6-1
|305
|Juwan Carter
|Richmond, Va.
|Highland Springs HS
|QB
|6-0
|170
|Charell Coley
|Richmond, Va.
|Highland Springs HS
|DB
|5-10
|185
|DeShaan Dixon
|Chesapeake, Va.
|Western Branch HS
|DL
|6-5
|225
|Johnathan Gregory
|Hampton, Va.
|Phoebus HS
|DB
|6-3
|190
|Marquis Hall
|Woodbridge, Va.
|Potomac Senior HS
|LB
|6-2
|205
|Tripp Harrington*
|Wendell, N.C.
|Fork Union Military Academy
|QB
|6-1
|175
|Matt Hodges
|Richmond, Va.
|Bishop Sullivan Catholic
|LB
|6-0
|215
|C.J. Jones
|Richmond, Va.
|Varina HS
|RB
|5-11
|180
|Kyree Jones
|Atlanta, Ga.
|McEachern HS
|OL
|6-5
|285
|Brandon Kemp
|Powder Springs, Ga.
|Grady HS
|OL
|6-4
|330
|Michael Kwegyir-Attah*
|Haverhill, Mass.
|Monroe College (N.Y.)
|LB
|6-0
|235
|Shedrick McCall III
|Richmond, Va.
|L.C. Bird HS
|RB
|6-2
|235
|Josh Nardone
|Virginia Beach, Va.
|First Colonial HS
|K
|5-11
|175
|Jalen Powell
|Hampton, Va.
|Hampton HS
|OL
|6-3
|285
|Justin Redd
|Hampton, Va.
|Hampton HS
|OL
|6-5
|320
|Rashard Russell Jr.
|Norfolk, Va.
|Lake Taylor HS
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Dy-Shawn Simpkins Jr.*
|Paramus, N.J.
|Jireh Prep (N.C.)
|DB
|6-1
|175
|Isaiah Winstead
|Richmond, Va.
|Highland Springs HS
|WR
|6-3
|205
* Denotes spring semester enrollee