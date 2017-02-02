Norfolk elementary school student brings BB gun to school

NORFOLK, Va. – A Poplar Halls Elementary student brought a BB gun to school Thursday.

Administrators were notified around 11 a.m., that a weapon was found in a student’s backpack.

Norfolk Public Schools officials say the student did not use the weapon to threaten anyone.

The school sent the following letter home to parents Thursday afternoon:

Dear Parents, This letter is to inform you that we were notified this morning that a weapon had been found in a student’s backpack. Our school is committed to the safety and education of all our students. An investigation was immediately launched. At no time was the weapon used to threaten anyone. The appropriate NPS officials were notified. Please discuss this incident with your child to always alert school personnel if they see or hear anything inappropriate. We appreciate your support as we work together to keep our school safe. Thank you for always ensuring the safety of all children. Please feel free to call me at 892-3280 if you have any questions or concerns. Sincerely, Cassandra Duke-Washington, Principal