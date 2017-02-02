Newport News K-9 passes away during dental procedure

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is mourning the loss of another one of their K-9 officers.

K-9 officer Hammer passed away Thursday afternoon during a dental procedure.

Hammer was a German Shephard trained in narcotics detection and patrol. He was born in September 2011 and joined the NNPD in June 2012.

After completing training in January 2013, Hammer was assigned to MPO Hatton.

MPO Hatton and Hammer recently received an Award of Merit from the Virginia Police Work Dog Association for their work to catch a hit-and-run suspect in Gloucester back in May 2016. Hammer led police to the suspect hiding in the woods. The suspect was located and taken into custody.

MPO Hatton and Hammer were also part of the Violent Crimes Reduction Task, which worked with other divisions to remove violent criminals from the streets of Newport News.

Department officials are still in the process of making arrangements for a memorial service to honor K-9 Duke, a NNPD bloodhound who died suddenly last week. Memorial service information will be released as soon as plans are finalized.