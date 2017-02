CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man was shot during a robbery that happened Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Trail Bend Drive around 9:30 a.m. after a man had been robbed.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male around 5’5″ to 5’6″ tall. He was wearing a skull cap and a gray coat.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.