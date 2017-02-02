House subcommittee holds hearing on ‘The Future of the TSA’

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stand alongside a temporary exhibit on the September 11, 2001 attacks, at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, DC, September 1, 2011. Running for for the 9 days leading up to the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, the Museum will display more than 50 objects from the World Trade Center, Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, in an exhibit titled, "September 11: Remembrance and Reflection." AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
The House of Representatives’ Transportation and Protective Security subcommittee held a hearing Thursday on ‘The Future of the Transportation Security Administration.’
This hearing is intended to examine how the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) can adjust to confront an ever-changing threat landscape and to combat internal staffing issues. It will provide an opportunity for outside experts to elaborate on measures TSA can take to effectively achieve its mission of protecting the nation’s transportation systems.
Witnesses listed to attend are U.S. Travel Association CEO Roger Dow, Airports Security International Head of Security Nina Brooks, and President of the American Federation of Government Employees J. David Cox.
