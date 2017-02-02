× House subcommittee holds hearing on ‘The Future of the TSA’

The House of Representatives’ Transportation and Protective Security subcommittee held a hearing Thursday on ‘The Future of the Transportation Security Administration.’

This hearing is intended to examine how the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) can adjust to confront an ever-changing threat landscape and to combat internal staffing issues. It will provide an opportunity for outside experts to elaborate on measures TSA can take to effectively achieve its mission of protecting the nation’s transportation systems.

Witnesses listed to attend are U.S. Travel Association CEO Roger Dow, Airports Security International Head of Security Nina Brooks, and President of the American Federation of Government Employees J. David Cox.