Hampton signs 13 recruits on National Signing Day

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton University head football coach Connell Maynor, who is heading into his fourth season, announced the Pirates’ 2017 signing class, 13 players in all, on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.

“We’re pleased with the players we’ve been able to bring in,” Maynor said. “I know some might look at this class and see that we didn’t bring in that many, but we brought in some guys we feel like can come in and play right away, and we addressed some needs. This class also gives us the flexibility to sign more players at a later date if we need to.”

Roman Bond (6-2, 240, DT, Norfolk, Va./Lake Taylor HS): Clocked at running the 40-yard dash in 4.9 and the shuttle in 4.8. Played on the defensive line in one of Hampton Roads’ most successful programs in Lake Taylor.

Eric “EJ” Davis (6-1, 230, LB, Sebastian, Fla./Sebastian HS): Played multiple positions from DE to CB to SS on a defense that gave up 48 points in 10 regular season games. Versatile and hard hitting.

Zion Edmonds (6-1, 175, CB, W. Palm Beach, Fla./W. Palm Beach HS): Brings length and athleticism to the secondary. Has the tools and mentality to be very good football player.

Glaster Ellis (5-11, 161, PK, Highland Springs, Va./Highland Springs HS): Two-sport athlete in high school, playing football and soccer. He served as both placekicker and punter for the football team.

Isaiah Huff (5-9, 170, CB, New Berlin, N.Y./Milford Academy): Played on both sides of the ball in high school, suiting up at both wide receiver and corner.

LaSedrick King (5-5, 180, RB, Cocoa, Fla./Cocoa HS): Was a three-time 100-yard rusher in high school. He rushed for 170 yards in state championship game vs Bolles.

Ian Newton (6-2, 290, DT, Cocoa, Fla./Cocoa HS): Dominant inside player on the State Champion Tigers Coached by John Wilkinson. He played defensive tackle for most of his career, but moved to offensive tackle in middle of the season to help the team.

Jarrett Powell (6-4, 235, TE, Woodbridge, Va./Hylton HS): Drew interest from several teams at both the FCS and FBS levels before signing with Hampton over Alcorn State, Kentucky Christian and VMI.

William Robinson (5-10, 205, RB, Smithfield, Va./Smithfield HS): Helped Smithfield advance to the Group 4A playoffs this past season. He also starred on the Smithfield track & field team as a sprinter and long jumper.

Desmond Ricks (6-2, 225, LB, Lancaster, S.C./Lancaster HS): A North-South All-Star pick who was also named All-Region. Racked up 88 tackles (12 for loss) and three sacks.

Justin Scott (6-1, 300, DT, Chicago, Ill./Northland Tech): Expected to give the Pirates some size along the defensive front.

Joshua Swilling (6-3, 230, DE, Fairburn, Ga./Langston Hughes HS): Though listed at defensive end, Swilling played linebacker in high school. Chose Hampton over Arkansas State, Mercer and Toledo.

Delmon Williams (6-2, 187, QB, Norfolk, Va./San Jose City College): Local high school product (Lake Taylor HS), where he threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior.