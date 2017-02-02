× First Warning Traffic – North Landing Bridge closed for repairs, bridge openings and delays

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

James River Bridge 10:00 AM

Coleman Bridge 2:00 PM

NORTH LANDING BRIDGE CLOSED:

North Landing Bridge on Route 165 for emergency repairs beginning at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow.

The bridge will be closed to vehicular and marine traffic as engineers repair a gear box oil pump; the repairs are expected to be complete before 5 p.m.

DETOUR: Motorists traveling from Virginia Beach to Chesapeake will take Indian River Road to Kempsville Road to Centerville Turnpike to Mount Pleasant Road. Motorists traveling from Chesapeake to Virginia Beach will take, Centerville Turnpike, to Kempsville Road to Indian River Road to Mount Pleasant Road.

Vessels traveling along the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal can contact the bridge operator at North Landing Bridge on Marine Channel 13 for additional information.

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, Jan. 27 to Friday, Feb. 3

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 1 and 2 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Feb. 6 at 5 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT January 27, 2017 through February 3, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County : Segment II: There will be single-lane closures and traffic shifts on I-64 east and west between Camp Peary (exit 238) and Lee Hall (exit 247) January 29 – February 4 as early as 7 p.m. until as late as 6 a.m. the following morning for installation of the temporary concrete barrier along the median of the project, pavement marking and sign installation. The westbound right lane of Jefferson Avenue is closed from the I-64 west on-ramp to the I-64 east off-ramp until the afternoon of February 3. Effective January 27, the speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the work zone. Motorists are advised that speeding in a work zone carries fines up to $500 . Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

:

I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk:

Single-lane closures on I-564 east and west extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:

Eastbound January 30-February 4 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound January 30-February 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.

US-17 James River Bridge : Single-lane closures southbound. One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound January 29-February 2 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

: Single-lane closures southbound. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound Runway Tunnel single-lane closures February 2 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: January 29-February 4: Alternating single-lane closures northbound and southbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. January 29-February 4: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Princess Anne Road, between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway. January 29-February 4: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. January 29-February 4: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.

Alternating single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

U.S. 301 (Sussex Drive) Northbound, Greensville County : Single-lane closures at Three Creeks between I-95 on-ramp and Uriah Branch Way (Route 719) as follows: January 30-February 3 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

: Single-lane closures at Three Creeks between I-95 on-ramp and Uriah Branch Way (Route 719) as follows:

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County : Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: January 30-February 3 from 6 a.m. until noon.

: Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times:

U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County: Consecutive right-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between the Pretlow Street Bridge and the Suffolk city line at the Blackwater Bridge. All eastbound traffic is shifted onto one westbound lane as of January 17. U.S. 58 westbound has been reduced to single-lane in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.