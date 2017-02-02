× First Warning Forecast: Tracking much colder air and a few snowflakes

Tracking much colder air and a few snowflakes…As we move through our Thursday, a cold front will slide to our south from the north, giving way to some very chilly weather ahead. But for most of the day, we’ll enjoy mild conditions with highs in the mid and upper 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. It’s going to be cold, with low temperatures in the mid 30s.

On Friday, all eyes will be on a stalled front to our south. We’ll wake up to plenty of clouds. Some moisture will ride along the front as we go through the morning. Most of the moisture will stay to our south. However, with cold air in place (temperatures will start the day in the mid 30s), we can’t rule out a few snowflakes mixing in with the rain for our southern areas, especially over Northeastern North Carolina and possibly Southside Hampton Roads. Right now, little to no accumulation is expected. By afternoon, we’ll start to see some partial clearing with our skies. High temperatures will only reach the lower 40s.

Saturday brings dry conditions across the viewing area. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

Snowflakes don’t look as promising on Sunday. Our forecast models are trending drier. In fact, we’ll be between two weather systems, with one to our north and one offshore. Very little moisture, if any, is forecast over the area. We’ll keep an eye on it. Highs will be in the upper 40s Sunday.

This Afternoon: Sun & Clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Snow Showers (30%). Colder. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1996 Winter Storm: Heavy snow interior Virginia, Heavy rains & high winds along coast

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

