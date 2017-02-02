Police chase in Chesapeake ends in crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A pursuit involving Chesapeake Police and another vehicle ended in a crash.

On Thursday at approximately 8:48 p.m., police were notified of possible shots fired in the area of Parksdale Drive and Campostella Road.

Officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and pursued the vehicle.

The driver of the suspect vehicle crashed in the 3000 block of Indian River Road.

The driver received minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

